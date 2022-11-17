Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal car crash near downtown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near downtown San Antonio early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened on I-35 South when a car went off the edge of the highway and slammed onto the street below.

A woman riding in the car was killed and the driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.

KSAT TV reports the driver had outstanding warrants and is now being evaluated for possible DWI.

A deputy had tried to pull the car over because it was going around 40 miles per hour on the highway, but the driver sped up just before the crash.