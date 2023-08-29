Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate dies following altercation with deputies, investigation underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials are investigating the death of a Bexar County Jail inmate.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Emmanuel Mora was being processed at the intake center just before 8 o’clock Sunday night when he reportedly became agitated and began fighting with deputies.

They attempted to place handcuffs on Mora as he continued to kick at the deputies. Eventually, a taser was used and Mora calmed down.

That lasted for just a few minutes.

Mora reportedly became agitated again and jail staff placed him on the ground while they put handcuffs on him.

A short time later, Mora was unresponsive.

Medical staff used the overdose reversing medicine Narcan in an attempt to revive him, then used a defibrillator, but Mora was pronounced dead at 9 o’clock.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying Mora’s substance abuse may have played a role in his medical episode, and the Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

Mora is the 9th Bexar County Jail inmate to die at the facility this year.

The BCSO is conducting an internal investigation while the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office conducts a separate investigation.