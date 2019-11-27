Bexar County Sheriff’s Office joining search for missing 14-year-old Hondo girl
Eva Marie Garcia-Hondo Police Department Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is joining the search for a missing Hondo girl.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Wednesday the girl, 14-year-old Eva Garcia, was last seen in October and his office has reason to believe she may be in the San Antonio area.
Hondo police have been searching for Eva since her disappearance and the sheriff’s office will now be helping the police department in the search.
Salazar said it is possible that the girl could be a victim of human trafficking, though there are other possibilities about where she could be beyond that.
The sheriff said there are persons of interest in both Medina County and in Bexar County in the case.
If you have information that could help the investigation, you are being asked to either email missingpersons@bexar.org or call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 335-6000 or the Medina County Crime Stoppers at 800-367-2833. If you are with her and can drop her off, you can bring her to Centro Seguro at 3103 West Avenue in San Antonio or any QuikTrip convenience store, which are “Safe Place” designated locations.