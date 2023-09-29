Bexar County Sheriff’s Office launches ‘Citizen’s Academy’ in October

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is about to begin its Citizen’s Academy, and applications are now being accepted for enrollment.

BCSO offers the program as an opportunity to learn about law enforcement and how the office functions.

Classes will be offered each Wednesday in October through December from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sheriff Javier Salazar and deputies with the Sheriff’s Community Oriented Response & Education Unit (SCORE) will be teaching you about the topics and training that will be covered during the Citizen’s Academy.

It is a 13-week hands-on experience that will include guided tours of the Bexar Metropolitan 911 Regional Operations Center (Dispatch), Bexar County Jail, and the Bexar County Justice Center and Courthouse.

Topics discussed will include detention operations, criminal investigation, evidence, special operations, crisis negotiation, community service, patrol tactics, and traffic operations.

If you are interested in taking part in the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, send an email to [email protected]