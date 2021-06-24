Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant who attended Capitol riot is dismissed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Lieutenant with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office who was at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot is out of a job.
46-year-old Lt. Roxanne Mathai has been fired by Sheriff Javier Salazar.
She posted photos from the scene on her social media accounts and at one point, called the event the “best day” of her life.
Mathai was dismissed from the office months ago and went through the grievance process.
But the decision to fire her was upheld and her termination went into effect on June 11th.
She is expected to release a statement on Thursday.