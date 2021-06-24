      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant who attended Capitol riot is dismissed

Don Morgan
Jun 24, 2021 @ 5:54am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Lieutenant with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office who was at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot is out of a job.

46-year-old Lt. Roxanne Mathai has been fired by Sheriff Javier Salazar.

She posted photos from the scene on her social media accounts and at one point, called the event the “best day” of her life.

Mathai was dismissed from the office months ago and went through the grievance process.

But the decision to fire her was upheld and her termination went into effect on June 11th.

She is expected to release a statement on Thursday.

TAGS
Bexar County Sheriff's Office January 6 Roxanne Mathai
Popular Posts
Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica
San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl
Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall
BAMC is now a Medicaid provider
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Connect With Us Listen To Us On