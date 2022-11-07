Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for 25-year-old Somerset man missing for one week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has now been over a week since anyone has seen or heard from a 25-year-old Somerset man, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in finding him.

Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Sunday, October 30 in the 20000 block of Somerset Rd. in southwestern Bexar County. Investigators say he was expected at work that day, but he never showed up.

Wiseman was last seen driving a red Cadillac ATS as seen in the photo above and he was wearing a New York Mets jersey, black pants and black shoes. He has a scar on his forehead, a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and both of his ears are pierced.

It is also possible Wiseman has a medical condition that requires medication.

Wiseman is 6’1” and weighs around 160 lbs. His eyes are blue and his hair is brown.

If you have any information on where Austin Wiseman is, you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email [email protected]