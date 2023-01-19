KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for double-homicide suspect, mom arrested

By Christian Blood
January 19, 2023 5:21PM CST
Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect in connection to a double-homicide early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the man they are looking for is 25-year-old Deleon Malik Taylor-Griffin, and investigators think he might be armed and dangerous.

Deputies arrested Taylor-Griffin’s mother, 42-year-old Sheryce Wiley-Taylor after two men were found shot to death outside of a West Bexar County apartment complex around 1:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will pass along more information when possible.

Deleon Malik Taylor-Griffin

