Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person connected to a drive-by shooting just after midnight on Wednesday.

Investigators are turning to the public to figure out who may own the vehicle spotted in surveillance video. The car is a silver Dodge Charger, but the person who was driving it at the time of the shooting is on the loose.

BCSO says the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Spanish Wells in San Antonio. The Charger drove down the street before multiple shots were fired at a person’s house and car.

If you have information on the case you are urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

Anyone coming forward can remain anonymous.