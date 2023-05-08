Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman accused of stealing machine gun

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of stealing a machine gun from a shooting range in Converse is still on the run.

LoneStar Handgun on Amendment Way says the woman showed up at the range Friday May 5.

Surveillance video shows the woman renting a handgun to use on the firing range. Apparently she wanted something with more firepower. She went back to the counter a few minutes later and asked to rent a MP5 submachine gun.

She showed ID and some cash and was handed the gun. But instead of walking over to the shooting range, she jumped in a white pickup and sped off.

The investigation is being hindered by a couple of issues.

One is that the ID the woman used was actually that of someone who died in December.

The other is that the surveillance cameras weren’t able to get a clear image of the license plate on the pickup because the tailgate was down.

The owner of LoneStar Handgun says the employee didn’t follow company policy when accepting cash for the rental.

The weapon she stole is identified as a Heckler Koch Fully Automatic 9mm MP5 which has a price tag of $2,500.

If you recognize the woman in the still images taken from the surveillance video, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.