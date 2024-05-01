Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting two women on the same day.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they received two separate calls reporting a sexual assault Monday.

Two victims told deputies they were assaulted by 29-year-old Brandon Miller.

The first woman said she had met Miller on Snapchat and went to his home. She says once she was inside, Miller pulled a gun, sexually assaulted her and stole her money before letting her leave.

Then a call came in from another woman. She told authorities that she had been in contact with Miller through a social media app and had agreed to go to his home after he agreed to pay for a manicure.

The victim says when she arrived, Miller sexually assaulted her at gunpoint the let her leave the residence.

Both victims reported the assaults immediately.

Investigators contacted Miller who told them he was driving to Minnesota.

They obtained a search warrant and while they were at Miller’s home, he showed up.

Miller was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault, 1st degree felony, and 1 count of aggravated robbery, 1st degree felony.

He’s currently being held at the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $350,000.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Miller to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.