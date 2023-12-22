Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for causing serious injury to a child after 4-month-old baby hospitalized with fractured skull and broken ribs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of causing serious bodily injury to his infant child.

BCSO sent out a release Friday morning stating deputies were called to a San Antonio hospital December 13 by staff reporting a 4 month old child had been brought in with several injuries.

The baby had a fractured skull and six broken ribs.

When asked how the child was injured, the father, 19 year-old Daniel Efrain Aguilera said he had tripped and fell down while holding the child.

Doctors soon discovered through x-rays that the child had numerous other injuries that were in the healing stages.

That’s when Child Protective Services and Child safe Investigators began questioning Aguilera.

BCSO says it was then that he admitted that he had not fallen down with the baby. He told investigators that he injured the child back in September.

According t the BCSO, Aguilera told investigators that he had become frustrated and assaulted the baby by striking and squeezing him.

His story lined up with the injuries found on the child.

Aguilera was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

He’s been charged with four counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Bond has been set at $300,000.

There’s been no word on the baby’s current condition.