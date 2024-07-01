Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on animal cruelty charges after 26 underweight dogs are found in his home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than two dozen dogs have been rescued from what are called “deplorable” living conditions at a far West Side home.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 7800 block of Fossil Banks, where neighbors reported seeing numerous rats near a home where they say dogs were not being taken care of.

Deputies arrived at the home and when the homeowner, identified as Michael Moore opened the door, there was a strong odor of urine and feces.

Deputies say they witnessed several dogs on a floor that was covered in feces.

Bexar County Animal Control Services arrived to begin removing the 26 dogs from the home.

One of the dogs was found dead in the kitchen.

The dogs who were still alive were brought to a local veterinarian who performed examinations on the underfed and malnourished animals.

The homeowner was arrested on animal cruelty charges and additional charges are expected.