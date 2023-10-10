Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Man believed to be an illegal immigrant falls from moving 18 wheeler on IH-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed Monday night after falling from an 18-wheeler.

FOX 29 reports it happened at around 10 o’clock on IH-35 Southbound near Fischer Road.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the man was not in the truck, but was hanging on in the area between the cab and the trailer.

At some point he couldn’t hold on any longer and fell. He was then run over by the truck.

The truck driver stopped, but the stowaway was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies questioned the truck driver but there is no word on whether or not he is facing any charges.

The mishap caused the closure of the highway for several hours.

Investigators don’t know the man’s identity and are still trying to determine why he was trying to ride on the outside of the truck.

They believe he may have been an illegal immigrant.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.