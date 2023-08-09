Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot during transaction arranged on Facebook marketplace

FILE – The Facebook logo is seen on a mobile phone, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they’re taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation about voting and elections ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Yet a look at some of the most popular platforms shows baseless claims about election fraud continue to flourish. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An example of why you should take precautions when selling something online.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says two brothers were meeting up with some people who had agreed to buy a car they were selling on Facebook marketplace at around 9 P.M. Tuesday.

But deputies report that when the supposed buyers showed up at the pre-arranged location on Highway 281 South at Hume Road, they started shooting at the brothers, then stole the car.

One of the brothers was shot several times and was rushed to a hospital. There has been no update on his condition. The other brother was not hit.

The 4 shooters got away with the black Dodge Charger. Deputies say they are still searching for the crooks but haven’t provided a description of them.

The Sheriff’s office urges you to arrange in-person transactions at well-lit locations, perhaps at law enforcement stations.

This is a developing story and we will report further details once they become available.