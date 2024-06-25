KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Martial arts instructor arrested, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old student

By Don Morgan
June 25, 2024 6:47AM CDT
Screenshot form Bexar County Sheriff’s Office video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40-year-old martial arts instructor has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a teenaged student.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Rene Caballero is the owner and an instructor at a martial arts school called “The Exception Squad”, located on Culebra Road.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says Caballero began sending notes to the 14-year-old victim and eventually developed a relationship. The Sheriff says Cabellero sexually assaulted the girl, and she told a family member.

The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and arrested Cabellero Saturday on “sexual assault of a child” charges.

Caballero was reportedly released form the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The Sheriff says he believes Caballero’s martial arts school is still in business and there may be more victims.

The investigation continues.

