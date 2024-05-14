Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into car on the Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday afternoon after crashing into a car on a Northeast Side street.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m., the man was riding on Gibbs Sprawl Road near Walzem when he slammed into the car.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown off his bike.

The sheriff’s office says he was rished to a nearby hospital with what are called “life-threatening injuries”.

His name hasn’t been released and no other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.