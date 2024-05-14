KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into car on the Northeast Side

By Don Morgan
May 14, 2024 5:17AM CDT
Share
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into car on the Northeast Side
Squad car focusing on the flashing red lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday afternoon after crashing into a car on a Northeast Side street.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m., the man was riding on Gibbs Sprawl Road near Walzem when he slammed into the car.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown off his bike.

The sheriff’s office says he was rished to a nearby hospital with what are called “life-threatening injuries”.

His name hasn’t been released and no other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

 

More about:
Motorcycle crash
Northeast Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
3

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
4

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side
5

Driver killed in crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County