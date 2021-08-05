      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs help IDing vehicle burglar

Katy Barber
Aug 5, 2021 @ 2:16pm
Photos courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who is suspected of stealing a truck and burglarizing other vehicles in the area.

Officials said the person was captured on surveillance cameras gas station driving a stolen pickup truck and stopping to get gas. Camera footage shows the person putting gas in the truck and being unable to turn the truck on. After the truck would not start, the person left the gas station.

When officials searched the stolen truck, deputies recovered various items believed to be stolen from vehicles near Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is asked to call (210)-335-6000 or email [email protected]

