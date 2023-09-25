KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: No shooter, no shooting, East Central High School secure after call reporting shooter on campus

By Don Morgan
September 25, 2023 9:54AM CDT
Share
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: No shooter, no shooting, East Central High School secure after call reporting shooter on campus
Empty school classroom, exercise books and pens on table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a call reporting a shooter was at East Central High School Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that while there was no shooter or shooting at the campus on FM 1628, they cleared and searched the school.

At around 9:40 Monday morning, Deputies stated the building was safe and secure but they will increase their presence at the campus today.

The sheriff’s office will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.

More about:
East Central High School
San Antonio
shooter reported

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI