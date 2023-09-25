Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: No shooter, no shooting, East Central High School secure after call reporting shooter on campus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a call reporting a shooter was at East Central High School Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that while there was no shooter or shooting at the campus on FM 1628, they cleared and searched the school.

At around 9:40 Monday morning, Deputies stated the building was safe and secure but they will increase their presence at the campus today.

The sheriff’s office will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.