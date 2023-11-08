KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Off-duty deputy arrested on assault charges

By Don Morgan
November 8, 2023 6:19AM CST
Photo: Comal County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Deputy has been dishonorably discharged after she was arrested on assault charges.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 25 year-old Toni Ramirez allegedly assaulted someone she was in a romantic relationship with while off-duty.

Ramirez, who was a probationary was arrested by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning after the alleged assault was reported.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Ramirez after she was arrested.

She is not eligible to be rehired .

Ramirez has been with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January of 2023.

