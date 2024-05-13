KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: One arrested, dozens cited when deputies break up cockfighting ring on the South Side

By Don Morgan
May 13, 2024 5:28AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A cockfighting operation on the South Side has been blocked from having further events after deputies executed a search warrant over the weekend.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the property in the 26000 block of Sand Cliff Drive was known for the activity. They received a tip Friday that a cockfighting event would be taking place the next day.

Officials then began watching the property and were able to get a search warrant.

During the search, drugs, guns and about 200 roosters were found.

The man believed responsible for running the operation, Paul Morales, was taken into custody and is facing felony charges.

Deputies also cited nearly 50 people who were at the event. They have all been released.

The roosters, some of them with injuries, have been removed from the property but the sheriff’s office did say where they ended up.

