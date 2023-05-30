Bexar County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man charged in fatal head-on collision

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the driver accused of causing a fatal head-on collision early Monday morning.

It happened at around 1 A.M. Monday.

Deputies say 39 year old Christopher James Davila was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West neat Highway 211 when he collided with another vehicle.

The driver in the car he hit, a man in his 20’s, was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Davila was injured in the crash as was the two young passengers in the pickup with him.

The two children were checked out and released from a hospital. Davila’s injuries are reported to be serious, he remains in the hospital but has been booked by proxy on numerous charges.

They include: intoxication manslaughter, two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old, and two counts of injury to a child with bodily injury-reckless.

Davila’s bond has been set at $300,000.