Bexar County Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of man suspected of sexual assault

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault of a woman in the western part of the county.

The assault happened at the Lucky Ranch Subdivision October 31. Deputies were called to Davalos Lane at around 10:30 A.M.

Investigators believe the suspect went into the home through an open garage door and left the same way.

Deputies searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

He’s described as a slender white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with dark brown hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black or dark colored sweatpants, black and blue tennis shoes and a white surgical mask. he may also have a scar over his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.