KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of man suspected of sexual assault

By Don Morgan
November 8, 2022 5:18AM CST
Share
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of man suspected of sexual assault
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault of a woman in the western part of the county.

The assault happened at the Lucky Ranch Subdivision October 31. Deputies were called to Davalos Lane at around 10:30 A.M.

Investigators believe the suspect went into the home through an open garage door and left the same way.

Deputies searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

He’s described as a slender white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with dark brown hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black or dark colored sweatpants, black and blue tennis shoes and a white surgical mask. he may also have a scar over his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

More about:
Bexar County
Crime
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
2

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
3

Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting