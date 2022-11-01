Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them.

Both were injured in the shooting.

The 15-year-old boy got into the car and was taken to a house on Estrid Trail, behind the Walmart on FM 78. The sheriff confirmed that this address is one related to a series of shootings in August that forced the Walmart to be evacuated.

The boy and the 18-year-old were taken to SAMMC to be treated for their gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive.

A car in a strip mall parking lot across the street was also struck with a stray bullet. Investigators believe all of the shooting came from within the car.

Salazar said both combatants are considered to be victims in the case, however, the sheriff said he believes the 15-year-old must know something about the shooters since he got into their car.

There was a crowd of people watching the fight, but are not believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the car and the shooters.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Dennis Foley.

ORIGINAL:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an alert on an active shooter situation unfolding in the 8200 block of FM 78.

A post to Facebook says a suspect headed east at the intersection of FM-78 and Ventura Way in a white sedan.

There are no immediate reports of injuries, but traffic in the area is being affected.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to be giving an update shortly.