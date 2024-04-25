KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Road rage incident causes crash involving school bus on Highway 90

By Don Morgan
April 25, 2024 4:57AM CDT
Photo: TxDOT traffic camera

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A multi-vehicle crash that created long traffic delays on the West side was caused by a case of road rage.

That’s what the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is saying about the Wednesday morning wreck on Highway 90.

The crash happened in the Eastbound lane at around 8 a.m. near IH-35.

Witnesses tell deputies that two vehicles were involved in a road rage altercation and at some point, one of the vehicles slammed into a school bus, which started a chain reaction crash involving 8 vehicles.

There were no students on the bus at the time. The driver was on his way to an area pre-school to pick up children for a field trip.

Deputies say one of the drivers involved in the crash was brought to the hospital and is critical condition, others were treated at the scene.

The crash forced officials to close the highway for several hours, reopening the road at around 2 p.m.

BCSO hasn’t said whether or not any charges have been filed against the driver involved in the road rage incident.

