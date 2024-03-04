KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Search underway for 15 year-old missing since Friday

By Don Morgan
March 4, 2024 6:00AM CST
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

15 year-old Silas Winkler left Roosevelt High School with a 16 year-old female Friday afternoon.

They were last seen at the CVS at Nacogdoches at MacArthur View at around 6 p.m.

Silas is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde hair.

He was wearing a red Vans hoodie, light colored blue jeans, brown Ariat cowboy boots, and carrying a hunting camo backpack with florescent orange zippers and lining.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

