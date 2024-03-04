Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Search underway for 15 year-old missing since Friday
March 4, 2024 6:00AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.
15 year-old Silas Winkler left Roosevelt High School with a 16 year-old female Friday afternoon.
They were last seen at the CVS at Nacogdoches at MacArthur View at around 6 p.m.
Silas is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde hair.
He was wearing a red Vans hoodie, light colored blue jeans, brown Ariat cowboy boots, and carrying a hunting camo backpack with florescent orange zippers and lining.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.
More about: