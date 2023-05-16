KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old missing since Monday night

By Don Morgan
May 16, 2023 10:50AM CDT
Share
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old missing since Monday night
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a missing 16-year-old.

Christian Flores-Gomez was last seen at around 10 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rabel Road.

Christian is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and a red shirt.

He also has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have seen Christian or know where he is, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail [email protected]

More about:
Bexar County Sheriff
Missing teenager
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
3

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
4

Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant
5

Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, evening and possibly Friday