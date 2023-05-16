Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old missing since Monday night
May 16, 2023 10:50AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a missing 16-year-old.
Christian Flores-Gomez was last seen at around 10 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rabel Road.
Christian is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and a red shirt.
He also has a medical condition that requires medication.
If you have seen Christian or know where he is, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail [email protected]
More about: