Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old missing since Monday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a missing 16-year-old.

Christian Flores-Gomez was last seen at around 10 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rabel Road.

Christian is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and a red shirt.

He also has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have seen Christian or know where he is, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail [email protected]