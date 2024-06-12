Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old missing since Sunday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old and they’re hoping you can help them locate her.
Kayla Oyervides was last seen Sunday, June 2 in the 5600 block of Forrest Canton in Southwest Bexar County.
She reportedly told her family that she was going to the lake with a friend and the friend’s mother.
Her family hasn’t heard from her since.
Kayla is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
She was wearing a gray tank top, gray shorts and black sandals when she left home.
Anyone with information on Kayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.
BCSO says harboring a runaway is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.