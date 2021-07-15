Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of assaulting homeowner in Converse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who broke into a garage and assaulted a homeowner in Converse.
On Tuesday, deputies were told that 33 year old Brandon Sheppard had broken into a woman’s garage.
She told Sheppard to leave and that’s when he attacked her, throwing her against the wall then pulling her to the garage floor by her hair. He proceeded to punch the woman in the back of her head several times before he took off.
Sheppard is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.