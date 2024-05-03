KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old

By Don Morgan
May 3, 2024 5:29AM CDT
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old .

Jaylen Yates was last seen Tuesday, April 30 at around 7:15 a.m in the 7800 block of Walzem Road.

He reportedly told his mother he would be back Wednesday morning, but he never returned.

Jaylen is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jeans and purple and black Jordan shoes.

BCSO says he may be in the Sunrise neighborhood of Kirby.

If you have information regarding Jaylen’s whereabouts, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

 

 

