Mother: 14-year-old girl found safe after missing for 11 days

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The mother of a missing teenager is experiencing relief beyond words.

Brittany Trevino tells KTSA News her daughter, Madison Marie Manson, 14, has been found safe and is coming home.

“My daughter was found through social media posts,” said Trevino. “Somebody called and told us where she was at, she’s been missing 11 days and we got the news that she’s safe.”

Trevino tells KTSA News her daughter might have gotten involved with the wrong crowd, but no other details were given about where Madison was, or why she was there.

After more than a week of searching and hoping, Trevino got a call from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.

“I was actually sleeping because I work overnight and as soon as I saw the officer’s number calling me my heart was racing because it’s either bad news, or good news,” said Trevino. “When he told me that he has her, I just immediately broke down crying.”

The elated mother encourages anyone who sees a missing person to say something because if they have been reported missing, they matter. She says if not for the person who called about Madison, she does not know how much longer her daughter would have stayed missing.

If you have any information on any other people reported as missing, you can contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.