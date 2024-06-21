Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Your help is needed in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Kaitlyn Marie Villalva was last seen at around 9 p.m. Monday.

That’s when she left home, without permission from her parents.

Kaitlyn is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing grey oversized sweatpants, a black zip-up Calvin Klein hoodie, white Nike Air Force One shoes, and a black and white backpack.

Deputies say she may be with a man and that she also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires medication.

Harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor that comes with a year in jail and fines of up to $5,000.

If you know where Kaitlyn is, get in touch with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.