Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly man

By Don Morgan
June 20, 2024 4:26PM CDT
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man.

Ramiro Castanon is 81-years-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, red button up shirt, black slacks, beige shoes, and a tan “U.S. NAVY” hat that he is rarely seen without.

Ramiro was last seen Thursday at around 12:30 p.m.

He left home for an appointment in the 11600 block of Rainbow Ridge, but did not arrive.

Ramiro is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have information on his whereabouts, get in touch with the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

