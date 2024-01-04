Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly man last seen Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly man.

He is 79 year-old Joe Hopkins and he’s been missing since 5:20 P.M. Wednesday.

Hopkins was last seen in the 800 block of Penstemon Trail.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. Hopkins has white hair, blue eyes and was wearing a gray shirt with “Paw-Paw” on the front.

He was driving a red, 2015 Lexus ES3 with Texas License Plate GBM5981.

Offiials say Hopkins disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.