Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man last seen in Helotes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a man who has been missing for more than a week.
69 year old Ramiro Acevedo, who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, was last seen May 8 in the 10600 block of Canyon River in Helotes.
He was driving a black 2006 Nissan Sentra with the Texas license plate number CN2L166.
Ramiro is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white ball cap, blue jeans and a blue polo shirt.
Due to his cognitive impairment, authorities believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.’
If you know of his whereabouts, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.