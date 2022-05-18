      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man last seen in Helotes

Don Morgan
May 18, 2022 @ 4:44am
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a man who has been missing for more than a week.

69 year old Ramiro Acevedo, who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, was last seen May 8 in the 10600 block of Canyon River in Helotes.

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

He was driving a black 2006 Nissan Sentra with the Texas license plate number CN2L166.

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Ramiro is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white ball cap, blue jeans and a blue polo shirt.

Due to his cognitive impairment, authorities believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.’

If you know of his whereabouts, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

TAGS
Helotes Missing Man Ramiro Acevedo San Antonio
Popular Posts
Man shot while delivering food to his girlfriend's home on San Antonio's West side
Three arrested when Bexar County Deputies break up illegal gambling operation
Notorious bar on San Antonio's East side demolished
Motorcyclist killed in collision on San Antonio's West side
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 13, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On