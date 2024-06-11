Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for pickup involved in fatal hit and run on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate the driver who hit and killed a man on the West Side last week.

It happened June 3 on the Dove Canyon Access Road near Loop 1604.

Raul Pena’s young son had wandered into the road and when Pena went to move him out of the way, he was hit by a pickup.

Pena saved his son’s life, but he later died from his injuries.

The vehicle authorities are looking for is a black Toyota Tacoma, possibly a TRD PRO.

The pickup will likely have some damage to the hood and the plastic on the passenger side grill will be damaged or missing.

Also, the letters “T” and “O” will be missing from the grill, leaving just the “YOTA”.

The BCSO is asking anyone who may have information to call them at 210-335-6000.