Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for three men wanted in armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three people who they say robbed a man at gunpoint.

The victim tells deputies that he had purchased an expensive watch at one of the stores at La Cantera then grabbed some food before heading home at around 7 P.M. Thursday.

But as he and his wife arrived home, they were approached by three men armed with pistols.

The victim says the men pointed their guns at him and demanded that he hand over the watch he had just purchased along with his old watch. He tells deputies that he had seen the men near the store where he had purchased his watch.

Deputies were able to gather surveillance video and have released some images from the robbery.

If you recognize the men they are looking for, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.