Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for three people who shot at far West Side home, shooting caught on video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate three people seen on video shooting up a home in far West Bexar County.

BCSO says it happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 12100 block of Karnes Way.

A video from the scene shows three people walking up to the home and firing more than a dozen times.

The gunmen are then seen running away. The camera picked up a small, light colored SUV, possibly a Hyundai Tuscon driving away from the area. Investigators believe it was the getaway vehicle used by the shooters.

No one was injured in the shooting.

If you have information about the shooting, BCSO is asking you to call them at 210-335-6000.