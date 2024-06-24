Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Standoff in West Bexar County ends peacefully

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 5-hour standoff came to a peaceful end early Sunday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in the 500 block of Red Quill Next just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

They were told that a man identified by the BCSO as 48-year-old Adrian King Pena had assaulted a woman with a handgun, then barricaded himself inside the home.

The woman was able to get out of the home but Pena and a child were still inside when deputies arrived.

Pena refused to come outside and other homes in the area were evacuated during the standoff.

It was just before 5:30 a.m. that Pena surrendered. The female victim and the child are reported to be safe.

Pena has been booked into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Officials are still investigating the incident.