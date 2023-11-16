KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Ten taken into custody in drug raid on San Antonio’s East side

By Don Morgan
November 16, 2023 5:20AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big drug bust on San Antonio’s East side ends with ten people in custody.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the SWAT team raided the home in the 2300 block of East Houston Wednesday.

Investigators were told the home was being used to sell crack cocaine.

The SWAT team used a battering ram to break through a wall. As they were trying to gain entry, several people who were in the house tried to run away. But Bexar County Deputies were waiting for them and took them into custody.

The Sheriff says one of the ten people they caught was carrying crack cocaine and another was wanted on a felony warrant.

Salazar adds that not everyone taken into custody will be charged.

That same home had been raided by San Antonio Police three times before Wednesday’s raid.

The names of those taken into custody haven’t been released by Salazar says some of them were minors.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

