Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to handle interim police services for Grey Forest

By Dennis Foley
October 4, 2022 1:22PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it will be handling all patrol duties for the City of Grey Forest on an interim basis.

The office said the city requested the 24/7 coverage for this period.  It’s not clear how long the interim period will last.

The Grey Forest Police Department employs a full-time police chief, two full-time police officers, one shift officer and more than 50 reserve officers.

