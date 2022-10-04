KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will not file criminal charges for 2021 freeze outages

By Dennis Foley
October 4, 2022 7:17AM CDT
ERCOT Control Room

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No criminal charges will be filed in relation to the February 2021 winter power outages that led to 22 deaths in greater San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office began a probe after the outages to determine whether the outages were responsible for the 22 deaths.

KSAT 12 reported Tuesday the sheriff’s office determined that none of the deaths were caused by the power outages.

Six wrongful death lawsuits against CPS Energy, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and other power companies and public entities are still pending in a Harris County multi-district litigation court.

More about:
Bexar County
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
February freeze
San Antonio

