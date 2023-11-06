KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Woman accused of abandoning her injured child at an area hospital is located

By Don Morgan
November 6, 2023 4:48AM CST
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year-old woman has been arrested on charges that she dropped her seriously injured child at a hospital then taking off and not returning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies began looking for Amanda Mann soon after she allegedly left the hospital, leaving her child behind.

BCSO posted on social media that they were looking for Mann who was located Sunday afternoon.

There’s no word on where she was located or why she may have left her child at the hospital or the extent of the child’s injuries.

Deputies are still investigating.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.

