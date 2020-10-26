Bexar County surpasses 2016 early-voting numbers
Some voters at Wonderland of the Americas waited nearly 6 hours to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting Oct. 13, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) – Bexar County has surpassed the numbers from the last presidential election in 2016 and we’re not done with early voting yet.
As of Monday morning, 440,000 local residents had cast their ballots during the early voting period, compared to 2016 when a little more than 436,000 Bexar County residents voted early.
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says about 43 percent of the 1.1 million registered voters here have cast their ballots in person or by mail. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot was Oct. 23, so Callanen says her staff has about 2,000 to 2,500 ballots to send out. She’s asking that voters fill out those ballots as soon as they get them and mail them back or hand deliver them to the Bexar County Elections Office on South Frio.
Early voting continues through Friday at 48 polling locations, and the hours have been extended from 8 a.m. until 10 pm.
If you’re looking for the shortest lines, you can see which locations are drawing the biggest turnouts and check out those with lower numbers here.
On election day Nov. 3, there will be a total of 302 voting polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. You no longer are required to vote in your precinct. As in early voting, you can cast your ballot at any of the polling locations in Bexar County that are open on election day.