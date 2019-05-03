Bexar County under Flood Advisory

SAM ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The National Weather Service has issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bexar County until 8:15 this morning.

As of 5:15 this morning, thunderstorms had dumped up to two inches of rain in the San Antonio area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area with the possibility of minor flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain and Lytle.