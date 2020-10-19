Bexar County’s second HOV lane opens in Northwest Side
Traffic cones
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A second high-occupancy vehicle lane is now open in the Northwest side, offering drivers with passengers a designated lane to bypass regular traffic . The IH 10 westbound HOV lane is open from La Cantera Parkway to FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road). You can use it if there are two or more people in your car.
The first HOV lane opened last month on Eastbound IH 10 from Ralph Fair Road to La Cantera Parkway as part of a project to expand IH 10 to eight lanes.
Two more HOV lanes are planned in the San Antonio area along Highway 281 from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak Parkway and from Stone Oak Parkway to Borgfeld Road. The IH 10 Westbound HOV lane that opened Monday and two others planned for 281 are part of a joint project with TxDOT and VIA.
“Our relationship with TxDOT over the years has been focused on providing enhanced, long-range transit options that help address the transportation needs of a growing population,” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt said. “HOV lanes are the latest outcome of that productive partnership and we look forward to further expansion of the HOV system as we work to keep San Antonio moving.