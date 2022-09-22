KTSA KTSA Logo

Bicyclist killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side

By Don Morgan
September 22, 2022 5:41AM CDT
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was a deadly hit and run on San Antonio’s West side Wednesday night.

KSAT-12 reports that it happened near Culebra and Arcadia Creek at around 9:45 P.M.

The victim was riding a bike when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop after hitting the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name and age haven’t been released. SAPD says whoever hit him will face numerous charges once they are located.

