Bicyclist recovering following hit and run on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car while riding her bike on the East side.
Police say she was pedaling along the 300 block of Susanwood Drive Thursday morning when she was hit.
The driver stopped but didn’t get out of the vehicle, then drove off after a few seconds.
The woman wasn’t able to give a description of the vehicle that hit her. She was brought to a nearby hospital.
The driver who hit her will be charged with failure to stop and render aid once they are located.