Biden Administration Considers Ban on Natural Gas Stoves

The Biden Administration is considering a ban on gas stoves, with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) proposing new regulations. CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. stated in an interview that the agency is considering all options, including a ban, as they see gas stoves as a “hidden hazard” causing indoor air pollution and asthma, despite limited evidence to support these claims. Natural gas is the cheapest way to heat your home and your food, so of course Joe Biden hates it, should we cut the gas like he wants? For more information, Lars speaks with Oliver Dunford, a Senior Attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation.