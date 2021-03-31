Biden administration lifts restrictions on transgender military troops
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Department of Defense announced new policies that lift Trump administration restrictions on transgender military service. The updates restore the DoD’s original 2016 policies, which prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or an individual’s identification as transgender.
The revised policies prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or an individual’s identification as transgender. It allows individuals to enlist in the military “in one’s self-identified gender, provided all appropriate standards are met,” according to a new release from the DoD. The new regulations also “provide a path for those in service for medical treatment, gender transition, and recognition in one’s self-identified gender, and seeks to protect the privacy of all Service members and to treat all Service members with dignity and respect.”
President Biden signed an executive order repealing the transgender ban in the military in January. He said the order will allow all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform. The new policies will be effective on April 30 to allow the military branches time to update regulations and provide guidance to Commanders, Service members, and medical professionals. During this period, the Department’s interim guidance of January 29, 2021 remains in effect.