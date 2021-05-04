      Weather Alert

Biden administration raises cap on refugee admissions to 62,500

Associated Press
May 4, 2021 @ 7:01am

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has formally raised the nation’s cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 this year.

The announcement comes weeks after facing bipartisan blowback for his delay in replacing the record-low ceiling set by former President Donald Trump.

Refugee resettlement agencies have waited for Biden to quadruple the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. this year since Feb. 12, when a presidential proposal was submitted to Congress saying he planned to do so. But the presidential determination went unsigned until yesterday.

